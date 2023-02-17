PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog

PETA said it will cover the repair costs for the Wienermobile if the company changes the vehicle to be a vegan hot dog. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – After thieves in Las Vegas stole the catalytic converter from Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile, the company has received an unusual offer to help cover the repair costs.

In a letter sent to parent company Kraft Heinz on Thursday, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that the group will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter and maintaining the vehicle for one year – if Oscar Mayer agrees to a change.

According to PETA, the group will cover the repair costs for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels if the company changes the vehicle to a vegan hot dog.

In the letter, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk noted “that the vegan hot dog market grew 20% last year – and because Kraft Heinz is exploring vegan meats with NotCo, including Oscar Mayer ‘Not Hot Dogs,’ it’s the perfect time for the vehicle to shift gears.”

While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter while it was parked outside a motel. The Wienermobile received a temporary repair at a local shop and was back on the road.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Judge denies Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Gainesville Police Department Chief Lonnie Scott swears in new officers
Gainesville Police Department swears in 12 new officers, many more vacancies remain
Attempted bank robbery suspects arrested in High Springs