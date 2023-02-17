State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry residents can expect more businesses opening up in their city.

In a State of the City address, Mayor Jordan Marlowe said in the last 5 years, the city has already opened up one business for every 5 houses they have built.

City officials are currently working with Alachua County on a potential regional meat packing facility.

They are partnering with Archer and High Springs on the construction of a regional wastewater treatment facility and already have 6.5 million dollars in grant money to pay for it.

Marlowe says there are also plans to build a veteran’s memorial.

