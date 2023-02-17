State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open

Mayor Jordan Marlowe gave residents a summary of progress and plans for the city moving forward.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry residents can expect more businesses opening up in their city.

In a State of the City address, Mayor Jordan Marlowe said in the last 5 years, the city has already opened up one business for every 5 houses they have built.

City officials are currently working with Alachua County on a potential regional meat packing facility.

They are partnering with Archer and High Springs on the construction of a regional wastewater treatment facility and already have 6.5 million dollars in grant money to pay for it.

Marlowe says there are also plans to build a veteran’s memorial.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open
The judge ruled against the family of a deceased license holder, putting the license back on...
Medical marijuana license back on market after judge ruling in Alachua County
Medical marijuana license back on market after judge ruling in Alachua County
Mayor Harvey Ward discusses how the city can provide assistance to GRU customers.
Gainesville Mayor Ward discusses says cutting GRU rates is not an option