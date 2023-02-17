State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry residents can expect more businesses opening up in their city.
In a State of the City address, Mayor Jordan Marlowe said in the last 5 years, the city has already opened up one business for every 5 houses they have built.
City officials are currently working with Alachua County on a potential regional meat packing facility.
They are partnering with Archer and High Springs on the construction of a regional wastewater treatment facility and already have 6.5 million dollars in grant money to pay for it.
Marlowe says there are also plans to build a veteran’s memorial.
