TV20 Sitdown: Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One by one this time of year, seasons open up and optimism is at an all-time high. That’s certainly the case with the Gator baseball program. Florida returns six positional starters and much of its pitching staff, and comes into Friday’s season opener ranked No. 7 in the country. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

(Steve Russell):

“The Gator baseball season is just around the corner. Here to talk to us about it is head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Sully, welcome and thanks for doing this. As you get ready for the start of the season, talk about your club, what do you see?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Well we have a lot of returners. We have BT back behind the plate, Jack at first, Colby and Josh. Wyatt in left, Ty in right. So from a position player’s standpoint, we feel good about our depth. And from the pitching standpoint, you know, we didn’t expect to get Brandon Sproat back after getting drafted by the Mets in the third round. We’re excited about that, and Hurston Waldrep is a huge addition to our pitching staff.”

(Steve Russell):

“When you look at some of the new faces, fans are always excited about newcomers. What do you see with them?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Well Cade Kurland has had a good preseason, he plays second base. And on the pitching side of things, Cade Fisher is going to be a name we’ll remember for a long long time. And then Yoel Tejada has been throwing the ball really good.”

(Steve Russell):

“We all know what a day one starting lineup and a day one pitching rotation maybe isn’t the same at the end. But today, what would your weekend rotation look like?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Right now, we’re going with Brandon on Friday, Hurston on Satuday, and Jac Caglianone on Sunday.”

(Steve Russell):

“Cags. Talk to me abot him. He’s really made some progress.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“He has, he has a special arm. He’s proven he can hit in our league, so he’s going to be a really good two-way player for us. And then in the back end of the bullpen, we have some options. Blake Purnell has really improved coming off a freshman All-American season. And we’ll tinker with the idea of using Brandon Neely out of the back end as well. And I mentioned Cade Fisher, he’d be really good against lefties late in the game.”

(Steve Russell):

“You know this. Sometimes freshmen come in, you have to use them, and they trake their lumps a little bit. But they have to be able to profit from all that experience from last year, right?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“There’s no question. We were young last year, and that was one of our issues early on. We did finish 9-3 in our last 12 conference games. Ryan Slater is a year better, we talked about Blake. Wyatt has picked up where he left off. We were looking at the stats this mornig, and he finished the preseason hitting .500 with an OPS of like 1.500. I think Michael Robertson is somebody else. He’ll open the season in center field and lead off for us. Yeah, we feel good about where we’re at, but certainly there has been a lot of growth since last year.”

(Steve Russell):

“The SEC. In one poll, there’s seven SEC teams in the top 10, and that’s ridiculous. But that’s the way it is.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“That’s how it is. It’s one reason why our league is the best in the country year in and year out. I’ve said the same thing every year, you can go back and look at the archives. It’s not who you play in this league, it’s when you play them. How is that opposing team health-wise at that point, how are they playing. So yeah, top to bottom it’s going to be very challenging for us, but it’s going to be no different than any other year.”

(Steve Russell):

“I can remember you being introduced as the coach here all those years ago. You’ve had a lot of success here, but are you different now than when you first came here, and how so?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“I’m a lot more patient to be honest. We have a lot better grasp of the whole process. Certainly those years we went to the World Series in 2010, 11, and 12, were new experiences for me too as a head coach. I had been as an assistant at Clemson. But each time you go, you learn different things. I have gotten better at self-evaluation when the season is over and what can we do differently, even though we’ve been here 15 years. What can we do to put ourselves in position to be more successful in the postseason. We haven’t been back to Omaha since 2018, so that’s the goal.”

(Steve Russell):

“I’ve never asked you this. Do you sit down with each team and set a goal at the start of the year, does the club do that, how does that work?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“No, players know when they come here our goal is to get to Omaha and play for a national championship. We start our season Friday night, we’ll play 56 regular season games. And we’ll have to get better just like everybody else throughout the season, and the goal is to hopefully play well at the end of the year, but if you start putting too much pressure in my opinion, that it’s Omaha or bust, then the players are going to feel that, and feel that pressure, and if you do that, you won’t give them a chance to relax and be themselves and play.”

(Steve Russell):

“Last thing. You mentioned some of the guys who came back, like Josh Rivera and Colby Halter. That has to help your team, they’ve been through it, been here a long time. I imagine that helps team chemistry and helps the young guys know what to expect.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“There’s no question. One thing we haven’t done very often is name team captains. You don’t know the makeup of your team until they go through some kind of adversity, which every team, regardless of how successful they are dong the regular season, there’s going to be some ups and downs, and when you hit those bumps in the road, leaders do rise at that point. I do feel good about the chemistry of our team, but quite honestly, the real chemistry is going to be shown when we go through our struggles.”

(Steve Russell):

“You excited to get going here?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Yeah, it’s year 16, and I’m as excited as I was the first year, so we’re excited. The weather looks like it’ll be really good this weekend, and I know everybody’s chomping at the bit to play somebody else.”

(Steve Russell):

“That’ll happen this weekend as the Gators open their season. Our pleasure to talk with Gator basbeall coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Thanks, Sully.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Thanks, Steve.”

