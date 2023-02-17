UF hosting Guinness World Record event for “Most fist bumps by mascot in 3 minutes”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting a Guinness World Record event.

The Gator Record Breaker event will challenge students to break the world record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes.

An official from the Guinness World Record Company will be in attendance to verify the record and confirm the attempt.

This event will take place in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

