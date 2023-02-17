UPDATE: Lake City man accused of tampering with evidence in September shooting

UPDATE: Lake City man accused of tampering with evidence in September shooting
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men who were shot at last September in Lake City are being accused of attempting to rob a home.

Lake City police have arrested Trabarious Hogue accused of tampering with evidence in the shooting that took place last September.

Officers say three men tried to rob a home on Marion Ave, but the home owners shot at the intruders, hitting two of them and causing them to run off.

Brandon Jackson died from his gunshot wounds.

Before officers could get to the home, Hogue, who was not in the home at the time of the attempted robbery, removed evidence that would be incriminating to the others.

The police department has forwarded charges to the state attorney’s office against the other two robbers involved.

