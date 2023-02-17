Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Deputy TIlliman's procession service was held Friday afternoon
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office holds procession for deputy who died
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds