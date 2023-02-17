Vietnam veteran’s recently recovered dog tag to be given to next of kin at ceremony in Inglis

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A former U.S. Senator and Secretary of the Navy is returning a Vietnam veteran’s dog tag to next of kin in Inglis on Friday.

James Webb will present the recently recovered dog tag belonging to Corporal Larry Hughes, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.

This will be during a ceremony at Inglis Town Hall at 11 a.m.

The tags will be given to Carl Hughes, Corporal Hughes’ son, and Patricia Prickett, Hughes’ sister, during the ceremony.

Hughes’ dog tag was found while Webb and two others were conducting a battlefield study at the An Hoa airstrip in Vietnam.

The ceremony honors Hughes’ service along with honoring the service of all Vietnam veterans.

