Gainesville man arrested for battery on landlord over 65 years old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after an incident involving battery on a person over the age of 65 Friday evening.

Alachua County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from Devin Baulding, 28, who claimed his landlord was stealing money from him.

According to ACSO officials, deputies left after Baulding failed to provide sufficient evidence that a theft had occurred.

TRENDING: Appeals by a death row inmate are rejected by the Florida Supreme Court

ACSO soon got another call, this time in reference to Baulding, who was stated to be throwing throwing things and not allowing another tenant into the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies made contact with the landlord, who told deputies that Baulding was throwing things, and accusing someone of stealing his phone charger. The landlord told deputies that Baulding pushed her physically, and said that “no one was leaving”.

Baulding was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is currently awaiting trial.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.