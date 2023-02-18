Gainesville man arrested for battery on landlord over 65 years old

28-year-old Devin Baulding was arrested Friday night after committing battery on a person over...
28-year-old Devin Baulding was arrested Friday night after committing battery on a person over the age of 65(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after an incident involving battery on a person over the age of 65 Friday evening.

Alachua County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from Devin Baulding, 28, who claimed his landlord was stealing money from him.

According to ACSO officials, deputies left after Baulding failed to provide sufficient evidence that a theft had occurred.

TRENDING: Appeals by a death row inmate are rejected by the Florida Supreme Court

ACSO soon got another call, this time in reference to Baulding, who was stated to be throwing throwing things and not allowing another tenant into the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies made contact with the landlord, who told deputies that Baulding was throwing things, and accusing someone of stealing his phone charger. The landlord told deputies that Baulding pushed her physically, and said that “no one was leaving”.

Baulding was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is currently awaiting trial.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Man trauma alerted to the hospital after a crash on I-75.
Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75
Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75
Judge denies Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban
Gainesville Police Department swears in 12 new officers, many more vacancies remain