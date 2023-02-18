Gator baseball team opens season by blowing out Charleston Southern, 13-3

Starter Brandon Sproat tosses 5 2/3 no-hit innings in opener
Starter Brandon Sproat tosses 5 2/3 no-hit innings in opener
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After an off-season of seven and a half months, the Gator baseball program was chomping at the bit. And it showed on Friday’s opener.

Returning All-SEC catcher BT Riopelle blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and drove in five runs as the Gators pounded out 14 hits in just seven innings in a 13-3 run-rule victory over Charleston Southern. Florida came into the season ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Josh Rivera and Ty Evans each collected two hits and two RBI’s for the Gators, who pulled away from the Buccaneers with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the sixth. The offensive onslaught made a winner out of ace Brandon Sproat, who did not allow a hit in 5 2/3 innings of work. Sproat struck out seven batters walked three, and did allow three earned runs.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Gator softball team routs UConn, 9-1 to begin five games in three days stretch
Gator baseball team opens season by blowing out Charleston Southern, 13-3
Florida's Victoria Nguyen competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
UF Gymnastics team’s record SEC unbeaten streak broken with a loss at LSU
KSP Stadium, Friday
Gator softball team routs UConn, 9-1 to begin five games in three days stretch