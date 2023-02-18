Gator baseball team opens season by blowing out Charleston Southern, 13-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After an off-season of seven and a half months, the Gator baseball program was chomping at the bit. And it showed on Friday’s opener.

Returning All-SEC catcher BT Riopelle blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and drove in five runs as the Gators pounded out 14 hits in just seven innings in a 13-3 run-rule victory over Charleston Southern. Florida came into the season ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Josh Rivera and Ty Evans each collected two hits and two RBI’s for the Gators, who pulled away from the Buccaneers with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the sixth. The offensive onslaught made a winner out of ace Brandon Sproat, who did not allow a hit in 5 2/3 innings of work. Sproat struck out seven batters walked three, and did allow three earned runs.

The two teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.