Gator softball team routs UConn, 9-1 to begin five games in three days stretch

Kendra Falby ( 2hits, 2 RBI’s) and Skylar Wallace ( 3 RBI’s) lead the UF attack
KSP Stadium, Friday
KSP Stadium, Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Having outscored opponents 65-4 through the season’s first five games, it seems somewhat comical that the Florida softball team was held to nine runs on Friday, which matched a season low. The No. 3 Gators prevailed over UConn, 9-1 to begin a series of five games in three days in the team’s T-Mobile tournament.

Florida took advantage of nine walks issued by Huskies’ pitchers and scored those nine runs on only six hits. Skylar Wallace delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the third and Kendra Falby closed the game with another RBI single in the fifth. Elizabeth Hightower picked up the victory, tossing five innings, allowing one run on three hits.

Al six of the Gators’ victories this season have come via run-rule. Florida gets back to work Saturday with games against Bowling Green (10:30 a.m.) and UConn again (1 p.m.).

