I-10 resurfacing project set to begin in Suwannee County Saturday, Feb. 18

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced early Friday, Feb. 10 that construction would soon begin on the resurfacing project on parts of I-10 in Suwannee County.

The construction, set to begin Saturday, Feb. 18, will consist of removing and replacing layers of asphalt, installing concrete pier protection at overpasses, drainage improvements, new signage and markings, guardrail replacements, wrong-way detection systems, and rumble strip installations, among other construction items.

The construction is taking place from County Road 129 to the Columbia County line.

Drivers on I-10 can expect single-lane closures Mondays through Friday during off-peak hours.

The nearly $17 million project is expected to finish around Fall of 2023, weather permitting.

