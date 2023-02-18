I-10 resurfacing project set to begin in Suwannee County Saturday, Feb. 18

(WCTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced early Friday, Feb. 10 that construction would soon begin on the resurfacing project on parts of I-10 in Suwannee County.

The construction, set to begin Saturday, Feb. 18, will consist of removing and replacing layers of asphalt, installing concrete pier protection at overpasses, drainage improvements, new signage and markings, guardrail replacements, wrong-way detection systems, and rumble strip installations, among other construction items.

TRENDING: PETA supports the construction of new Alachua County meat processing facility- with one caveat

The construction is taking place from County Road 129 to the Columbia County line.

Drivers on I-10 can expect single-lane closures Mondays through Friday during off-peak hours.

The nearly $17 million project is expected to finish around Fall of 2023, weather permitting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

PETA
PETA supports the construction of new Alachua County meat processing facility- with one caveat
28-year-old Devin Baulding was arrested Friday night after committing battery on a person over...
Gainesville man arrested for battery on landlord over 65 years old
Man trauma alerted to the hospital after a crash on I-75.
Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75
Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75