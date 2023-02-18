‘It’s pornographic’: ACPS parents concerned over controversial books, officials call it misinformation

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As parents statewide raise concerns about curriculums in schools, Alachua County public school officials are addressing controversial books.

The conservative account “Libs of TikTok” took to Twitter to say that “It’s Perfectly Normal” and “This Book is Gay” was available in three elementary schools. The books contain explicit drawings of characters engaging in sexual acts.

“They don’t realize that a book that they are looking at, has been out of circulation for years,” shared ACPS Director of Communications Jackie Johnson. “It is not available to students, it’s only available to teachers.”

Johnson said they are revising the database since one of the books was removed in 2019. Johnson said the media specialists determine if the books are appropriate but parents can also take action.

“They can request that that book be reviewed and possibly removed from collections,” shared Johnson. “They can request that their child not have access to whatever books they don’t want them to have access to.”

However, some parents argue that books should have never been on school shelves. The two books can be found in public libraries and some parents want them removed from there too.

“Some of the books I know are available in the public library system,” said parent Shawn Sullivan. “Even then I think it’s very inappropriate and it’s in the children’s section, it’s not in the adult section in sexuality, it’s in the children’s area.”

They said it encourages masturbation, teaches about gay sex, and considers it pornographic.

“I want to make sure my kids don’t have access to this at all,” stated Sullivan.

Some parents argue content in other books is objectionable and will fight until they are off the shelves.

