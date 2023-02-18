Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A scary-looking crash on I-75 sent one man to the hospital on a trauma alert.

Fire Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies found a red Nissan that had crashed and rolled over on exit 358 the State Road 326 exits just off of I-75 at around 7:30 p.m. on February 17th.

MCFR crews say the driver was trapped in his vehicle.

The driver was taken to Ocala regional medical center on a trauma alert.

