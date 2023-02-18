Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75

Man trauma alerted to the hospital after a crash on I-75.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A scary-looking crash on I-75 sent one man to the hospital on a trauma alert.

Fire Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies found a red Nissan that had crashed and rolled over on exit 358 the State Road 326 exits just off of I-75 at around 7:30 p.m. on February 17th.

MCFR crews say the driver was trapped in his vehicle.

The driver was taken to Ocala regional medical center on a trauma alert.

TRENDING: UF breaks a Guinness World Record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Man sent to hospital after a crash on I-75
Judge denies Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban
Gainesville Police Department swears in 12 new officers, many more vacancies remain
UF breaks a Guinness World Record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes