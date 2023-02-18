PETA supports the construction of new Alachua County slaughterhouse- with one caveat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a surprising turn of events, officials from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent a letter Friday to the Board of County Commissioners expressing support for the proposed meat-processing facility in Alachua County- this approval, however, comes with a pretty big stipulation.

PETA says it will only support the project if the facility is built with glass walls, or includes livestreamed footage to Alachua County citizens.

PETA officials argue that the tax-funded facility would benefit from the transparency.

“As long as people eat meat, they can’t complain when a slaughterhouse comes to their town, and Alachua County leaders seem to recognize that people have no idea of the houses of horror these places are,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is asking county commissioners to seize this opportunity to build a literally transparent slaughterhouse, because taxpayers have a right to see what they’re paying for.”

The letter to the Board of County Commissioners, which includes a Paul McCartney quote, has yet to receive a response from Alachua County officials.

