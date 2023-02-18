UF breaks a Guinness World Record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosted a Guinness World Record event. Hundreds of students waited in the pouring rain to be a part of history.

Jose Herrera said he and his friend waited outside for hours for this special moment.

“To support my Gators, I saw that we were breaking a world record and I think that’s pretty cool.”

The Gator Record Breaker event challenged students to set a world record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes.

“I got into the event in the craziest story I actually won a social media sweepstakes with one of my closest friends to make it in here,” said Luis Lageyre.

An official from the Guinness World Record company was in attendance to verify the record and confirm the attempt.

UF students from France like Clementine Bonnevie also came out to root on their fellow Gators.

“I’m an exchange student and I find it so interesting to see the life here at UF. Everything going around the gators I’m so proud to be a gator.”

As time winded down first bump by fist bump. It was thrill for many to be on the field in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“I always imagine about how football players must feel but that energy coming from the crowd being and there running doing that exercise,” said Lageyre.

The record was 220 fist bumps but now the Gators have the new world record with 340. Lageyre explained the feeling when they announced they got the record.

“It’s insane it’s by far one of the most memorable moments I’ve had at UF.”

Now these Gators are number one in fist bumps and can say they are a part of a Guinness World Record.

