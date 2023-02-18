UF Gymnastics team’s record SEC unbeaten streak broken with a loss at LSU

Trinity Thomas collects the all-around win and her 25th career 10.0 despite the loss
Florida's Victoria Nguyen competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Florida's Victoria Nguyen competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WCJB) -There is never a dull moment between the Florida and LSU gymnastics teams. Entering Friday night, each of the Gators’ previous two meets in Baton Rouge were victories decided by one tenth of a point or less. On Friday, the Tigers turned the tables on the Gators.

No. 8 LSU upset No. 2 Florida, 198.100 to 197.975, snapping the Gators’ SEC record streak of 27 straight conference dual meets without a loss.

Trinity Thomas won the all-around with a 39.850, including a perfect 10.0 on beam, the 25th perfect score of her UF career. Florida freshman Kayla DiCello added an all-around score of 39.700, including a 9.975 on beam. But the Gators were outscored on both bars and vault in the meet, and the early deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

Florida will still have an opportunity to win at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory over Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 24 at home.

