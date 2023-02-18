Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts summit for formerly incarcerated people in Gainesville

The summit was created to help ex-convicts protect their voting rights but has evolved beyond that
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida State House District 21 Representative, Yvonne Hayes Hinson, is helping ex-convicts adjust to life after prison.

Hinson hosted a resource summit for formerly incarcerated citizens in Gainesville Saturday.

Hinson previously hosted a similar event in Marion County earlier this month.

Hinson says the summit was created to help people understand how to keep their voting rights after prison.

“There were so many returning citizens with voter registration cards afraid to vote,” said Hinson. “They’re afraid to vote because this Governor has an elections police that was going around arresting people and even though it had only been 20 people, there were many, many people afraid to vote.”

She says it then evolved into helping them better understand many aspects of life after prison, including house and employment.

“My overall goal is to let people know the resources are there and the people want to help,” said Hinson. “I want them to know where to go for the resources and to feel confident that people want them to have a good life. Getting them together so they can meet each other, find out what they offer, and being able to share that with the wider community.”

People also heard from speakers with advice on other aspects of life after prison, including housing and employment.

