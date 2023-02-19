1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

