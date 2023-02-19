68-year-old dead, 5-year-old and two others injured after crash in Columbia County

At least three were injured and one pronounced dead after a fatal crash on US-27
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 27 Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of one 68-year-old Fort White resident, and injured three others, including a 5-year-old.

FHP officials say a car traveling north on US Highway 27 began entering the left turn lane in front of a second vehicle carrying three passengers.

TRENDING: Man dead after a wreck in Clay County

The driver in the second vehicle swerved to the right to avoid the first vehicle, but was unsuccessful, colliding with the left side of the car.

The second vehicle overturned several times before coming to a final rest in a nearby ditch.

One 68-year-old passenger was ejected from the second vehicle as it was overturning, and pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The first vehicle was occupied by one 88-year-old woman with minor injuries, and the second vehicle was occupied by a 71-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries, a 5-year-old, who sustained minor injuries, and the 68-year old woman.

