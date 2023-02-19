Abandoned house fire in Belleview

MCFR responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Belleview.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured in an abandoned home blaze in Belleview.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue crews, this home off highway 441 and SE 100 19th Street caught fire in the afternoon of February 17th.

Firefighters saw several hazards including a downed power line and 100-pound propane tank near the flames.

Again, no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

