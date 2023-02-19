Abandoned house fire in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured in an abandoned home blaze in Belleview.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue crews, this home off highway 441 and SE 100 19th Street caught fire in the afternoon of February 17th.

Firefighters saw several hazards including a downed power line and 100-pound propane tank near the flames.

Again, no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts summit for formerly incarcerated people in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.