Florida baseball team collects second straight run-rule victory, 16-2

Deep, talented lineup has produced 29 runs in the season’s first two games
Condron Ballpark, Saturday
Condron Ballpark, Saturday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team has taken kindly to college baseball’s new run-rule in the early season. Florida drilled visiting Charleston Southern, 16-2 in seven innings to reach 2-0 on the young season. UF has generated 29 runs on 25 hits (while coming to bat in just 13 innings).

Ty Evans collected a career-high 4 RBI’s, while Tyler Shelnut bashed his first home run as a Gator since transferring from Santa Fe College. BT Riopelle also produced two hits and drove in a pair of runs, giving him 7 RBI’s in the season’s first two games. Wyatt Langford and Josh Rivera each scored three times.

Florida has scored double-digit runs for the second-straight game to open a campaign for the first time since 2006.

The offensive onslaught made a winner out of Hurtston Waldrep in his first mound appearance as a Gator. Waldrep, who transferred from Southern Miss and comes into the season carrying All-American buzz, went five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five batters.

The Gators and Buccaneers play their series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

