Gainesville man arrested for burglary of car keys, knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Saturday morning after he was reported stealing another resident’s car keys and knife.

According to ACSO reports, the victim called deputies around 3 a.m., claiming that Mario Fernandez, 36, stole his car keys.

Deputies arrived at the Crossing at Santa Fe apartments, where they made contact with Fernandez.

Deputies asked Fernandez where the keys were. Fernandez then asked deputies if they would get angry if he answered told them where the keys were.

ACSO officials affirmed they would not get angry, and Fernandez showed deputies where the keys were hidden.

TRENDING: Thornebrook Gallery in Gainesville closing after 41 years

According to ACSO officials, while deputies were searching for the keys, Fernandez pulled a knife out of his pocket, claiming it came from inside the victim’s car.

Fernandez reportedly told deputies that he took the keys and knife because he was afraid the victim would retaliate after Fernandez asked him if he was watching child pornography.

Fernandez was arrested on charges of burglary. He is currently awaiting trial.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.