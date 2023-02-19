Gator baseball team rips Charleston Southern, 8-0, stays undefeated

Florida puts up 37 runs in the season-opening series
Ty Evans collects four more RBI's in the win, giving him 10 in the season's first three games
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ty Evans collected four RBI’s to give him 10 in the season’s first three games as the Florida baseball team completed an opening weekend sweep of visiting Charleston Southern, 8-0 on Sunday at Condron Ballpark. Evans’ performance included two-run doubles in the first and seventh innings.

Freshmen Cade Kurland and Luke Heyman contributed two hits apiece for the Gators, who scored 37 runs in the weekend series to reach 3-0. Kurland, Heyman, Josh Rivera, and BT Riopelle all collected RBI’s. Riopelle finished the series 6-for-12 with eight runs batted in. Florida has scored in 14 of 21 innings to open the season.

Jac Caglianone, a lineup regular for the Gators, made his first collegiate start on the mound and was excellent, tossing 6 and two thirds scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine. 57 of Caglianone’s 79 pitches went for strikes.

Florida plays five more times next week, starting with a visit to USF on Tuesday.

