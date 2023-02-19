Gator softball team wins twice in come from behind fashion, reaches 8-0

Charla Echols delivered a key three-run double against Bowling Green
Charla Echols delivered a key three-run double against Bowling Green
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After outscoring its first six opponents of the season by a combined 74-5 margin, the Gator softball team absorbed some shots on Saturday to stay undefeated.

Florida came from behind to defeat Bowling Green, 10-7, and UConn, 4-3 to reach 8-0 on the season. Saturday’s games were the first of the season in which Florida was extended to the full seven innings.

Against the Falcons, the Gators trailed, 7-6 until Charla Echols’ bases clearning three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Echols finished with 5 RBI’s on a pair of hits, while Skylar Wallace, Kendra Falby, and Avery Goelz also produced two hits apiece.

Against the Huskies, the Gators fell behind, 3-0 after three and a half innings. Goelz got the comeback started with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth. Florida held UConn off the board from the fifth inning on, setting the stage for Sam Roe’s two-run, two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Goelz now leads the team with a .550 average (11-for-20) through eight games, but six Gators are batting .400 or better.

Florida wraps up its T-Mobile Invitational with a pair of games on Sunday, against Central Michigan (11:30 a.m.) and Delaware State (2 p.m.).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Florida guard Riley Kugel (24) works between Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) and center...
Gator men’s basketball team drops first game without Castleton, loses at Arkansas, 84-65
Gator softball team wins twice in come from behind fashion, reaches 8-0
Gator softball team routs UConn, 9-1 to begin five games in three days stretch
Gator baseball team opens season by blowing out Charleston Southern, 13-3