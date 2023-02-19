Gator softball team wins twice in come from behind fashion, reaches 8-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After outscoring its first six opponents of the season by a combined 74-5 margin, the Gator softball team absorbed some shots on Saturday to stay undefeated.

Florida came from behind to defeat Bowling Green, 10-7, and UConn, 4-3 to reach 8-0 on the season. Saturday’s games were the first of the season in which Florida was extended to the full seven innings.

Against the Falcons, the Gators trailed, 7-6 until Charla Echols’ bases clearning three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Echols finished with 5 RBI’s on a pair of hits, while Skylar Wallace, Kendra Falby, and Avery Goelz also produced two hits apiece.

Against the Huskies, the Gators fell behind, 3-0 after three and a half innings. Goelz got the comeback started with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth. Florida held UConn off the board from the fifth inning on, setting the stage for Sam Roe’s two-run, two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Goelz now leads the team with a .550 average (11-for-20) through eight games, but six Gators are batting .400 or better.

Florida wraps up its T-Mobile Invitational with a pair of games on Sunday, against Central Michigan (11:30 a.m.) and Delaware State (2 p.m.).

