Gator women fall to LSU, 90-79, drop to 3-11 in SEC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -KK Deans matched a career-high with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough on Sunday as the UF women’s basketball team lost for the fifth straight time, falling to No. 5 LSU, 90-79 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (14-13, 3-11 SEC), which came in following a defeat to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, faced top-five opponents in consecutive games for the first time ever in the regular season.

Jordyn Merritt and Ra Shaya Kyle both added 12 points for the Gators, who led 13-7 in the first quarter before falling victim to a 30-10 Tigers’ run.

For the Tigers, Angel Reese had her ninth first-half double-double of season and finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Carson tallied 25 points and became the first LSU player to hit seven three’s in a game since 1997. The Tigers improved to 25-1 overall, 13-1 in SEC play.

After getting outscored in the second quarter 20-8, Florida rallied to outscore LSU in the third, 19-12. The Gators got outrebounded, 41-31, but forced 19 turnovers.

Florida wraps up SEC play next week with its home finale against Alabama on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a road test at Missouri on Sunday at 3 p.m.

