Gator women fall to LSU, 90-79, drop to 3-11 in SEC play

UF played back-to-back top five opponents for the first time in the regular season
Florida guard KK Deans (3) drives past LSU guard Kateri Poole, right, during the first half of...
Florida guard KK Deans (3) drives past LSU guard Kateri Poole, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -KK Deans matched a career-high with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough on Sunday as the UF women’s basketball team lost for the fifth straight time, falling to No. 5 LSU, 90-79 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (14-13, 3-11 SEC), which came in following a defeat to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, faced top-five opponents in consecutive games for the first time ever in the regular season.

Jordyn Merritt and Ra Shaya Kyle both added 12 points for the Gators, who led 13-7 in the first quarter before falling victim to a 30-10 Tigers’ run.

For the Tigers, Angel Reese had her ninth first-half double-double of season and finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Carson tallied 25 points and became the first LSU player to hit seven three’s in a game since 1997. The Tigers improved to 25-1 overall, 13-1 in SEC play.

After getting outscored in the second quarter 20-8, Florida rallied to outscore LSU in the third, 19-12. The Gators got outrebounded, 41-31, but forced 19 turnovers.

Florida wraps up SEC play next week with its home finale against Alabama on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a road test at Missouri on Sunday at 3 p.m.

