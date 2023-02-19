Man dead after a wreck in Clay County

A 46-year-old man was found dead after crashing his SUV in Clay County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A keystone heights man is dead after wrecking in Clay County in the morning of February 18th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 46-year-old man was driving his SUV on Nightingale Street.

The driver veered off the road into the grass causing the vehicle to flip.

The driver was ejected out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers determined they did not wear a seatbelt.


