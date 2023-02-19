Residents gathered downtown square in Starke for first annual “Pink and red health” event

STARKE,Fla. (WCJB) -A north-central Florida cancer support group is providing health services to residents to spread heart and breast cancer awareness.

The “Beautiful gate” cancer support group partnered with the Florida health department to provide free mammograms, pre-diabetes screenings, and health education.

Iana Patterson said they combined the event because there is a connection between breast cancer and heart conditions.

Early detection is the best protection so we are bringing breast cancer awareness and heart health awareness to the community this month,” said Patterson. “February is actually heart health month, that’s why we combined the two because there is a connection also between breast cancer and heart conditions.”

There will host another event on February 25th at the Woodland park boys and girls club in Gainesville.

