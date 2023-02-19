UF softball team completes perfect weekend with two blowout wins

Three Gators are now batting over .500, led by Avery Goelz with a .560 average
The Gators outscore Central Michigan and Delaware State by a combined 30-1 to reach 10-0 overall.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After getting pushed to the brink of defeat twice on Saturday, the Florida softball team responded on Sunday, compiling run-rule victories over Central Michigan (15-1) and Delaware State (15-0) to finish its invitational. The Gators improve to 10-0, with all but two of those wins decided in five innings, rather than a regulation seven innings.

Against the Chippewas, Florida broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the third inning and 10 more in the fourth. Sarah Longley homered and drove in four runs, while Avery Goelz ripped a bases clearing triple. Skylar Wallace and Kaila Pollard also went deep. Pollard, a freshman, blasted the first homer of her career.

Against the Hornets, Florida went up early, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the third. Pal Egan smoked a three-run homer and collected four RBI’s, and Reagan Walsh drove in three. In the circle, Lexie Delbrey made her first appearance of the season and tossed three scoreless innings.

Three Gators are now batting over .500, led by Goelz with a .560 average. Florida has produced 118 runs in 10 games and heads to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California for four games next week.

