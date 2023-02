3 people die in early morning house fire in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire early Monday in North Florida, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the home was almost fully engulfed in flames, Putnam County fire officials said in a social media post.

Multiple crews helped extinguish the fire, the agency said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, and no additional details about the fire were available.

TRENDING: Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated

The local and state fire marshal’s offices will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.