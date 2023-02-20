3 people hospitalized in a crash in Newberry
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - 3 people are in the hospital after a wreck in Newberry this evening.
According to Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, the accident involving 2 vehicles happened on West Newberry road around 6 p.m.
First responders used the jaws of life to get a passenger out of one vehicle.
We do not know the conditions of the victims, but no deaths are reported.
