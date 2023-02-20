LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Suwannee County left an 80-year-old man dead.

According to FHP, the man was driving a passenger van and traveling on I-10 westbound near mile marker 277 on Sunday.

Another vehicle that was heading in the same direction collided with the rear of the van.

TRENDING: 3 people hospitalized in a crash in Newberry

The van then went off the roadway and went into the south ditch of I-10 and collided with a tree.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.