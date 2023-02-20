Crash in Suwannee County left an 80-year old man dead

According to FHP, the man was driving a passenger van and traveling on I-10 westbound near mile marker 277 on Sunday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Another vehicle that was heading in the same direction collided with the rear of the van.

The van then went off the roadway and went into the south ditch of I-10 and collided with a tree.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

