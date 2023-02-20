FDOT begins construction on State Road 47
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT begins construction on more than 14 miles of State Road 47.
They’ll be working from US 27 to just south of I-75.
Workers plan to improve the road and add turn lanes to several side streets.
The 12-and-a-half million dollar project is expected to be completed by early next year.
