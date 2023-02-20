FEMA officials asks residents to weigh in on proposed flood plain maps
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and Suwannee River Water Management District officials are giving residents a chance to weigh in on proposed new flood plain maps.
The first meeting is on Tuesday night from 5-8 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse.
The second is Wednesday night at the same time, at the James-A-Lewis Commission Chambers in Alachua.
The final meeting is Thursday night at the Westside Community Center in Lake City from 5-8p.m.
