Firefighters battle blaze at home in Alachua, dog goes missing

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple fire rescue crews responded to a home in the city of Alachua that caught fire on Monday evening. None of the people living in the home were hurt but one of the members of the family is missing.

Alachua County, Lacrosse, and High Springs Fire Department joined forces to battle the home fire on 193rd Street in Alachua. The vehicles surrounding the one-story home also caught fire due to the wind.

Smoke from the fire was visible from two miles away on U.S. Highway 441. Firefighters say no people were inside the home and no injuries have been reported.

TRENDING: 3 people die in early morning house fire in Putnam County

TV20 spoke with a boy who lives in the home who says his dog may have been inside the home. Officials say it is unclear if the pet escaped the home. Anyone who sees a black dog in the area is asked to contact the fire department.

“We did begin to have some small spot fires,” said Kevin Mangan, HSFD public information officer. “There was a pretty steady wind that was blowing the fire into the adjacent yard and some trees. But there were very very small spot fires that were out quickly.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.