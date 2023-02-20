Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit returns to regular duty, positions still open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After facing criticism, the Gainesville Police Department redeployed its K-9 Unit with a new sergeant leading it. The department took the dogs out of duty for months while the unit was being restructured.

Starting on Friday, Chief Lonnie Scott authorized the K-9 Unit to return to regular duty status. The unit was taken out of duty after the sergeant running the unit stepped down. While the dogs were not responding to calls, the department reviewed K-9 use-of-force policies in response to the arrest of Terrell Bradley.

The department is now deploying two handler teams of Acting Sergeant Dylan Hayes-Morrison and K-9 Ares and Corporal Casey Walsh and K-9 Stern. Officials are working to fill open positions in the K9 unit. Currently, five candidates are ready to participate in a selection process to take place next month.

Both GPD and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office faced criticism from the public after the police department requested the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit respond to a deadly shooting on Feb. 2. Since GPD’s unit was not on regular duty they could not be sent to respond.

Some residents have called for the K-9 Unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. After running from a traffic stop, he lost his eye due to injuries sustained while being apprehended by a K-9 Unit.

“Acting Sergeant Hayes-Morrison and Corporal Walsh have demonstrated perseverance throughout this transition convincing me that their willingness to endure the internal and external scrutiny is equal to their determination to operate a K-9 Unit that gains and maintains the public’s trust,” explains Chief Scott. “We are dedicated to the future of the K-9 Unit, and the safety of our employees and neighbors. With all that said, I’m proud to return the K-9 Unit to Regular Duty status. I have every confidence that they will not only maintain, but exceed the standard of service that has long been established by the GPD K-9 Unit.”

