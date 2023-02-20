Grand Jury indicts man on first degree murder charges for killing Demiah Appling from Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County grand jury indicted a man on Monday by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in connection to the killing of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County.

According to court records, the grand jury found there is enough evidence to prosecute Waymore Gerhardt for killing Demiah Appling on Oct. 16, 2022. He is accused of shooting Demiah in the head.

In addition to the first-degree murder charges, Gerhardt is charged with tampering with evidence. The grand jury found he intentionally altered, destroyed, concealed, and removed the blood or DNA of Demiah to impair the investigation.

Gerhardt’s arraignment is set for March 1.

Demiah disappeared from her home in Old Town in October 2022. Her body was found in the Sun Springs Community of Gilchrist County in December 2022.

