Massey Westside Park comes Closer to Completion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville park is getting upgrades thanks to the Wild Spaces Public Places Half Cent Sales Tax. The Westside renovation project is nearing completion.

One of the big changes on the way for the Albert “Ray” Massey Westside Park in Northwest 8th Ave. in Gainesville will be increased accessibility for handicapped and disabled children.

“I love the park, its entertaining, it’s bathrooms, there’s plenty to do, there’s a pool nearby, there’s spaces, stuff to do, there’s plenty of stuff for the kids that’s age appropriate”, said Megan Gillis, a park goer.

City officials say the colors for the park were selected to help children with sensory and processing disorders find their way.

Other upgrades include a rubber surface and areas with games and features built for kids in wheelchairs.

“I like the gravel here, usually when we go to a park its like nature trail, its like all bumpy this is like quite smooth”, aid Alexander, a child who visited the park with family.

Thomas Smith said, “I think when its done, Its gonna be so nice at the kids park, I have a granddaughter, she’s gonna get on that bucket swing and have fun out there.”

The park is expected to re-open in early April.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.