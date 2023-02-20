Massey Westside Park comes Closer to Completion

Massey Westside Park to re-open soon
By Bert Charan
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville park is getting upgrades thanks to the Wild Spaces Public Places Half Cent Sales Tax. The Westside renovation project is nearing completion.

One of the big changes on the way for the Albert “Ray” Massey Westside Park in Northwest 8th Ave. in Gainesville will be increased accessibility for handicapped and disabled children.

“I love the park, its entertaining, it’s bathrooms, there’s plenty to do, there’s a pool nearby, there’s spaces, stuff to do, there’s plenty of stuff for the kids that’s age appropriate”, said Megan Gillis, a park goer.

City officials say the colors for the park were selected to help children with sensory and processing disorders find their way.

Other upgrades include a rubber surface and areas with games and features built for kids in wheelchairs.

“I like the gravel here, usually when we go to a park its like nature trail, its like all bumpy this is like quite smooth”, aid Alexander, a child who visited the park with family.

Thomas Smith said, “I think when its done, Its gonna be so nice at the kids park, I have a granddaughter, she’s gonna get on that bucket swing and have fun out there.”

The park is expected to re-open in early April.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Massey Westside Park to re-open soon
Massey Westside Park to re-open soon
Multiple fire departments respond to fire in the city of Alachua
Firefighters battle blaze at home in Alachua, dog goes missing
Residents will have a chance to weigh in on proposed new flood plain maps at various meetings...
FEMA officials asks residents to weigh in on proposed flood plain maps
FEMA asks residents to weigh in on proposed flood plain maps