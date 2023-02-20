Russell Report: What new NIL legislation means for college athletes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have watched me do this segment long enough, you know I’ve talked about name, image, and likeness quite a bit. Well, I’m going to talk more about it today as well. The governor signed new NIL legislation that has received bipartisan support. Not from republicans and democrats but from Gators and Seminoles! Coaches Billy Napier and Mike Norvel were on hand for the ceremony as were several players from around the state. The new law now allows coaches and administrators to be able to assist in facilitating deals for players. Had that happened before, it would have violated state law. Institutions still can’t pay athletes directly, but they can now help them facilitate deals, and coaches and schools aren’t liable for any damages to a student athlete’s ability to earn NIL money as a result of their decisions. So, what does this all mean? To you and me, not much but it does help in recruiting. The whole thing still needs national attention and it’s still a mess.

Want some more new rules to digest? Check out college and Major League Baseball and their new rules for this season, mostly all designed to speed up the game. If you are a baseball purist, you don’t want to mess with anything because the beauty of the game is that there isn’t a time clock like in most other sports, but apparently research has shown that fans are growing tired of long games and attendance is suffering. So, we’ll see clocks to deliver a pitch, clocks for pitching changes, clocks for mound conferences and limits to the number of pick off throws you can make. And there will be a 10-run rule after seven innings for all sec games and for non-conference games if the opposing coach agrees. It will be interesting to follow this at both the college and big league level to see how the rules are enforced and if it will indeed have any impact on length of games.

With the NBA All-Star Game now in the books, commissioner Adam Silver delivered his annual state of the NBA address and declared the league to be in very good shape. But one lingering problem persists that I’m not sure anyone has an answer for and that’s load management. In other words, star players taking days off when they are healthy enough to play. There’s no easy answer here. The NBA is a long and grueling 82-game regular season grind and if you make a deep postseason run, it’s a lot of games to play. Silver rightly points to data showing the league is on pace to set records for ticket sales and season ticket renewals but tell that to the fan who bought an expensive ticket to see say LeBron James play in his city only to have him sit out to rest. If you talk to some of the old players, they think it’s nonsense but that is the world of the NBA today.

Finally, it’s been kind of a bummer to see both Gator basketball teams struggling at the end of the season in part because of injury. Both squads had high hopes to start the year, but it would take a near miracle for them to be an NCAA team. And injury also means the more than likely end to the career of Colin Castleton and it made me think of where we would put him in historical perspective as a basketball player here. His teams didn’t win championships but Castleton through hard work and determination made himself in my view into one of the best big men Florida has ever had, like top five. That’s one transfer that definitely worked out. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

