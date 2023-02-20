Spurriers Gridiron Grille hosts award reception for the Steve Spurrier first-year coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A reception will be held for the Steve Spurrier first-year coach and freshman player of the year winners on Monday.

The first-year coach award for 2022 went to Sonny Dykes of TCU.

Dykes was chosen over fellow impressive finalists Kalen Deboer of Washington and Lincoln Riley of USC.

The freshman player of the year went to North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

RELATED: TCU’s Sonny Dykes voted Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award winner

Maye threw for 38 touchdowns and led the country in total touchdowns with 45.

The award reception will be held at Spurriers Gridiron Grille at 5 pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.