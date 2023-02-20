Three people hospitalized after a crash in Newberry

A crash on West Newberry Road left 3 people in the hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after a wreck in Newberry Sunday evening.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, the accident involving two vehicles happened on West Newberry Road around 6 p.m.

First responders used the jaws of life to get a passenger out of one vehicle.

We do not know the conditions of the victims, but no deaths are reported.

