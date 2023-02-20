Vietnamese Student Organization hosts annual Têt Festival at UF

VSO is the latest Asian student group on campus to celebrate the Lunar New Year(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Vietnamese Student Organization at the University of Florida held its annual Têt Festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The event brought together arts and culture from all over the world to celebrate the holiday.

VSO is just the latest Asian student organization to celebrate the Lunar New Year, after the Chinese and Korean student associations did so last month.

“You don’t have to be part of a specific culture,” said VSO’s President, Jacqueline Duong, “we’re all inclusive. So if you’re more curious about the Vietnamese culture, Korean culture, Philipino, Chinese, you’re more than welcome to come and learn more about it.”

The theme for this year’s program is also the organization’s motto: “Home Away From Home.”

“Growing up I didn’t have this big of a community,” said Duong, " so coming here I was able to connect to my own culture and I also want to allow others to have that experience as well and also make everlasting memories that I was able to.”

This year’s celebration was extra special, marking VSO’s 50th anniversary at UF.

