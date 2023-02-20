The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for Newberry municipal elections start on Monday at noon. Mayor, plus commissioner for groups four and five are on the ballot. Qualifying ends thursday at noon by appointment.

We will have the latest home sales numbers for you on Tuesday. That’s when the report from Florida Realtors releases for the month of January. We’ll track if home sales numbers are still declining, as home prices rise.

Fema and Suwannee River Water Management district officials are asking residents to join in on developing preliminary flood risk maps. The first meeting is Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse. The second is Wednesday night at the same time at the James A, Lewis Commission Chambers in Alachua. The final is Thursday night at the Westside Community Center in Lake City from 5 to 8 p.m.

Students across Florida plan to walk-out on Thursday afternoon. This is to protest the DeSantis administration requesting information from colleges and universities on trans students care and diversity and equity and inclusion. It’s planned for noon.

