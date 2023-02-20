The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Fema and Suwannee River Water Management district officials are asking residents to join in on developing preliminary flood risk maps
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for Newberry municipal elections start on Monday at noon. Mayor, plus commissioner for groups four and five are on the ballot. Qualifying ends thursday at noon by appointment.

We will have the latest home sales numbers for you on Tuesday. That’s when the report from Florida Realtors releases for the month of January. We’ll track if home sales numbers are still declining, as home prices rise.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Fema and Suwannee River Water Management district officials are asking residents to join in on developing preliminary flood risk maps. The first meeting is Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse. The second is Wednesday night at the same time at the James A, Lewis Commission Chambers in Alachua. The final is Thursday night at the Westside Community Center in Lake City from 5 to 8 p.m.

Students across Florida plan to walk-out on Thursday afternoon. This is to protest the DeSantis administration requesting information from colleges and universities on trans students care and diversity and equity and inclusion. It’s planned for noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

One Ocala church is serving all residents no matter their denomination.
Ocala CEP highlights Church of Hope
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights Church of Hope
A crash on West Newberry Road left 3 people in the hospital.
3 people hospitalized in a crash in Newberry