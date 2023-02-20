Weekend festival showcasing proposed plans for downtown Gainesville

The festival is showcasing several downtown neighborhoods that a proposed greenway loop would run through
The festival is showcasing several downtown neighborhoods that a proposed greenway loop would...
The festival is showcasing several downtown neighborhoods that a proposed greenway loop would run through(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival is a weekend long event with activities in several different downtown neighborhoods.

Events kicked off Thursday in Springhill, continued Friday in the Power District and Saturday in Pleasant Street.

On Sunday, the festivities moved to Duckpond and outside the Matheson House in the Historic District.

“My organization facilitated some different charettes and gatherings for local leaders in the arts to use their unique skill sets for imagining how this greenway could best benefit their city,” said the festival’s project manager, Harley O’Neill.

The proposed greenway loop from the City’s downtown strategic plan would run through the multiple neighborhoods in downtown Gainesville.

“This loop has the vision to go through six or seven historic neighborhoods of Downtown Gainesville,” said O’Neill, “so we want to make sure that they are contributing their voices to the visioning process and make sure they feel welcome to contribute.”

The loop is named for Sarah McKnight, who organizers say was a visionary for downtown Gainesville.

“She was just this woman who really cared about good food, good community, good music, the arts,” said O’Neill. “We think she really exemplifies what this loop could do for downtown Gainesville, and that’s the point of the loop is to connect historic neighborhoods.”

The festivities will wrap up Monday with a festival that features a farmer’s market in Grove Street.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

VSO is the latest Asian student group on campus to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Vietnamese Student Organization hosts annual Têt Festival at UF
FDOT begins construction on State Road 47 to improve the road and add turn lanes to several...
FDOT begins construction on State Road 47
FDOT begins construction on State Road 47
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather