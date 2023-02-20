What’s Growing On: Pollen Levels On The Rise in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In recent weeks, North Central Florida has experienced a surge in pollen levels, causing discomfort for many residents who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Allergy season is just getting started, but if you haven’t been sniffling or sneezing just yet, you’ve definitely seen the pollen on your car or windshield.

According to the National Allergy Bureau, the pollen count in the region has risen to levels not seen in several years. The primary culprits are oak and pine pollen, which are both highly prevalent in the area. In addition, the recent warmer temperatures and increased humidity have contributed to the surge in pollen levels.

Local allergists are reporting an influx of patients seeking relief from symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. Many are turning to over-the-counter medications or seeking prescriptions from their doctors to alleviate their symptoms.

Associate Professor, Jianping Wang, with the UF/IFAS Agronomy Department tells us, “Allergies begin in January and last through March, sometimes even later.”

The high pollen levels have also affected outdoor activities in the region.

Tree pollen levels week of 2/20/23 (WCJB)

Residents are being urged to take precautions to reduce their exposure to pollen, such as keeping windows closed, using air filters, and wearing masks while outdoors. Additionally, experts recommend washing clothes and showering after spending time outside to remove any lingering pollen.

“Temperature, humidity levels, life cycles and rainfall all influence the pollen levels.”, Wang.

The rise in pollen levels is expected to persist for several weeks, but as the weather patterns change, levels should eventually decrease. However, this serves as a reminder that allergies can be a year-round issue for many people, and it is important to stay informed and take appropriate measures to manage symptoms.

Here are a list of allergies to expect throughout the rest of the year:

Spring

When spring arrives, tree allergies are in full force. The trees that tend to cause people the most trouble in the spring are river birch, bayberry, elm, oak, and maple. Spring is one of the worst allergy seasons due to the resurgence of weed and grass allergies.

Summer

Summer allergies in Florida will primarily respond to grass and weed allergens. Ragweed, dog fennel, sorrel, and dock tend to cause the most issues for allergy sufferers in summer.

Fall

Florida’s fall will be plagued by weed and grass allergies, with ragweed being the biggest offender. In Florida, allergies to oak and pine often start in the fall. When fall weather hits, those who are allergic to mold should also take precautions because mold prefers to flourish in cool, wet environments.

Winter

Tree pollen will be the main allergy for Floridians in the winter. Throughout the early winter and possibly into the spring, certain oak and pine species will disperse pollen.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.