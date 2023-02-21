15-year-old faces tampering charge in connection to death of Demiah Appling in Dixie County
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The 15-year-old accused of being involved in the death of Demiah Appling, 14, in Dixie County faces a charge of tampering with evidence in the murder investigation.
Although court records showed that a grand jury declined to prosecute the teen on the charge of tampering, State Attorney John Durrett tells TV20 the grand jury didn’t need to, and he will be prosecuted on that charge.
The grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt for first-degree murder in the killing of Demiah, who disappeared from Old town in October 2022.
