Animal rescue group in Gainesville holds a fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Animal Rescue needs help paying for repairs after someone wrecked their building.

According to employees with Animals Helping Humans Humans Helping Animals, a truck plowed through the organization’s building after hours on Friday.

TRENDING: ‘It’s going to be nice to decompress’: ACFR firefighters get ‘Kelly Days’, additional days off

The cost of damage is estimated at $20,000.

The group is holding a fundraiser at the Bento on Archer Road in the hopes of making up some of the cost.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.