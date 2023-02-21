Animal rescue group in Gainesville holds a fundraiser
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Animal Rescue needs help paying for repairs after someone wrecked their building.
According to employees with Animals Helping Humans Humans Helping Animals, a truck plowed through the organization’s building after hours on Friday.
The cost of damage is estimated at $20,000.
The group is holding a fundraiser at the Bento on Archer Road in the hopes of making up some of the cost.
