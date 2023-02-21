Arrest warrants issued for two Williston men accused of first-degree murder

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department are looking for two suspects in connection with a murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Kentavious Brown, 22, and Isaac Williams, 20.

They face first degree murder charges for the death of Malik Hall. Investigators say the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Malik Hall was shot in the head on February 5th, on NE fourth avenue near the intersection of 11th street. He died in the hospital several days later.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of one individual, and a $5,000 reward for both.

