Buchholz boys lacrosse team takes down Newberry, 14-4 in early season duel

Bobcats claim season’s first win
Bobcats claim season’s first win
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the next few weeks, North Central Florida high schools will begin to transition from the winter sports scene to the spring sports calendar. Monday’s action featured an Alachua County matchup in boys lacrosse.

In a meeting of teams in search of their first win, Buchholz dominated Newberry, 14-4. The Bobcats led 12-1 at halftime and cruised from there to reach 1-2 overall. The Panthers stayed winless at 0-3.

Buchholz gets right back on the field Tuesday at home versus Sandalwood, while Newberry is off until Feb. 28 against GHS.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Buchholz boys lacrosse team takes down Newberry, 14-4 in early season duel
Columbia High School brings back Brian Allen as head football coach
Allen had previously stepped down in the summer of 2021
Columbia High School brings back Brian Allen as head football coach
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., center and his wife Madyson Joye Goodfleisch celebrate in Victory Lane...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history