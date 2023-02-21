Buchholz boys lacrosse team takes down Newberry, 14-4 in early season duel

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the next few weeks, North Central Florida high schools will begin to transition from the winter sports scene to the spring sports calendar. Monday’s action featured an Alachua County matchup in boys lacrosse.

In a meeting of teams in search of their first win, Buchholz dominated Newberry, 14-4. The Bobcats led 12-1 at halftime and cruised from there to reach 1-2 overall. The Panthers stayed winless at 0-3.

Buchholz gets right back on the field Tuesday at home versus Sandalwood, while Newberry is off until Feb. 28 against GHS.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.