Columbia High School brings back Brian Allen as head football coach

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 record and a state semifinal berth
Allen had previously stepped down in the summer of 2021
Allen had previously stepped down in the summer of 2021
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia High School has confirmed that Brian Allen is returning to coach the Tigers’ football program.

Allen previously led his alma mater for 10 years, amassing 86 wins and advancing to the state playoffs each of those seasons, and earning one region title. He stepped down in the summer of 2021. Allen enjoyed a decorated playing career at Columbia as well, and went on to win a national championship at Florida State.

The Coumbia program is in as good a shape as it’s ever been. Under Allen’s replacement, Demetric Jackson, the Tigers made another state semifinal appearance this past fall and posted a final record of 9-4. So, it appears you can come home again--especially if that school is one of North Central Florida’s top football factories.

