Congresswoman Kat Cammack gives Marion County Commission items she plans to take to Tallahassee

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack addressed the Marion County Commission on Tuesday morning.

Cammack presented legislative delegates a list of items she is taking to Tallahassee for the legislative session next month.

RELATED: Marion County Commission meets to vote on the proposed Buc-ee’s

She touched on several topics including cyber security and reevaluating how to combat the opioid crisis.

The State Legislative Session starts on March 7th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.