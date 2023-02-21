Congresswoman Kat Cammack gives Marion County Commission items she plans to take to Tallahassee

The State Legislative Session starts on March 7th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack addressed the Marion County Commission on Tuesday morning.

Cammack presented legislative delegates a list of items she is taking to Tallahassee for the legislative session next month.

She touched on several topics including cyber security and reevaluating how to combat the opioid crisis.

